Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

