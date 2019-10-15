Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 30th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.31% of Eyenovia worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 59,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,922. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.