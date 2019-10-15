EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 9,170,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 518,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,481. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 24.4% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 98,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

