Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg Sells 55,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $9,950,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $10,316,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $10,032,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,785. The company has a market capitalization of $538.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.