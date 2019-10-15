Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 5,383,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,928. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

