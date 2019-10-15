Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 120,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,360,454.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 137,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,931,675.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,505,219 shares of company stock worth $28,730,483 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.