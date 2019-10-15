Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of AGM.A stock traded down $45.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.