Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,750. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $487.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.08. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.60.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.