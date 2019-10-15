Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,795 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 705,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.