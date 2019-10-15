Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,553,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 270,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,773. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

