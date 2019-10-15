Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $19.16 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,203 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.28. 43,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,952. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.