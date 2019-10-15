Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 24,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

