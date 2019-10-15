Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Acquires 27,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,210 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after buying an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after buying an additional 1,532,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after buying an additional 1,331,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.