Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

