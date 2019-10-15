Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $125.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $129.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5212 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

