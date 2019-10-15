Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 646,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 601,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 246,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

