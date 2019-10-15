Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,760,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,050.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 286,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.