Financial Review: Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) versus Recruit (NASDAQ:RCRRF)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Recruit does not pay a dividend. Bank Of Princeton pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Bank Of Princeton has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Bank Of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Of Princeton and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of Princeton N/A N/A N/A Recruit 7.53% 19.55% 11.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank Of Princeton and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of Princeton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank Of Princeton presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Bank Of Princeton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank Of Princeton is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Of Princeton and Recruit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of Princeton $57.03 million 3.33 $14.12 million $2.14 13.44 Recruit $20.98 billion 2.53 $1.58 billion $0.97 32.70

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of Princeton. Bank Of Princeton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats Bank Of Princeton on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 13 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties in central New Jersey; and portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources. It also operates Suumo, a real estate and housing Website; Zexy, a site providing bridal-related information on various wedding venues and dresses, jewelry and accessories, and wedding favors; Study Sapuri Shinro, a Website that offers educational information to guide high school students and their families; and Car Sensor, which provides information for purchasing or replacing a vehicle. In addition, the company operates Jalan, a site offering travel information and accommodation booking for travel in Japan; Hot Pepper Gourmet, an online booking site to search and book restaurants, read up on restaurant information, and find restaurant coupons; Hot Pepper Beauty, a domestic search and booking site for hair, relaxation, and beauty salons; AirRegi, a POS cash register app; Rikunabi, a job information site for soon-to-be graduates; Rikunabi Next, a job portal site for people looking to change jobs; Recruit Agent, an employment agency staffed with career advisors; From A Navi, a part-time job openings Website; and Townwork, a magazine that provides information on job openings in local communities. Further, it offers temporary clerical and IT staffing agency services; light industrial staffing services; staffing and human capital outsourcing services; IT and digital recruitment services specializing in contracting and permanent recruitment; and human resources services, products, and technologies to organizations and individuals. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.