First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

