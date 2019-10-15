First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Busey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Busey stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.67 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Bank of Edwardsville lifted its position in First Busey by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

