First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 403.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

FGBI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

