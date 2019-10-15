First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

