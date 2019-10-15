First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $237.60

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.60 and traded as high as $240.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.78.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

