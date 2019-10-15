First Personal Financial Services Has $3.34 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,387 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,915,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $98,873.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,287,511.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 131,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

