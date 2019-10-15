First Personal Financial Services Has $315,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 999.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,818,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,655,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,298,000 after acquiring an additional 524,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

