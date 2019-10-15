First Personal Financial Services Has $559,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of RY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.