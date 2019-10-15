First Personal Financial Services Purchases 4,422 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,114. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.