First Personal Financial Services Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.00. 498,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

