First Personal Financial Services Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $11,066,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,067.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.6% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. 328,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

