Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. 2,616,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,465. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

