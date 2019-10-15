Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FISV. Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.86 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.63.

FISV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. 251,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after buying an additional 322,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after acquiring an additional 513,992 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

