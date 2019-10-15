Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBC opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

