Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,833.33 ($102.36).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 7,600 ($99.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,376.68. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

