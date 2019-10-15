FolmCoin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One FolmCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,374.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,194.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.02209512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.02713455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00670490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00636251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00452007 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin.

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

