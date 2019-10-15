Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Given a $35.00 Price Target by FBN Securities Analysts

FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FSCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,699. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,314 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after buying an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after buying an additional 400,475 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 994,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 923,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

