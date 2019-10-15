Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Fortune Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, partnerships and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. Also, business acquisitions will help in strengthening its competency. For 2019, Fortune Brands expects revenues to grow 5.5-6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, an increase in the cost of sales mainly due to tariffs can hurt its margins. A highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate financial obligations and hurt profitability of the company. Softness in Canada operations also is concerning for its top-line results. Also, the stock appears overvalued compared with the industry in the year-to-date period. Further, earnings estimates for 2020 have been lowered in the past seven days.”

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE FBHS opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,104,000 after buying an additional 172,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after buying an additional 706,944 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after buying an additional 971,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after buying an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 2,606,572 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

