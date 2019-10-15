FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 30th total of 827,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of FSK opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

