FY2019 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centamin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.34. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

