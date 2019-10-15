FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Nasdaq stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 38.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 62,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

