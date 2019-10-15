FY2019 EPS Estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:NMHLY opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.