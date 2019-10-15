FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

SCHW stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after buying an additional 794,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after buying an additional 256,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,577,000 after buying an additional 2,880,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

