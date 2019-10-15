FY2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 237,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

