FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Increased by Svb Leerink (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after buying an additional 2,787,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,895,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.