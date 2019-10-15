G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS GFSZY traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,911. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

