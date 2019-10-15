Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLMD. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.83. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a current ratio of 25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 807,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 147,874 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $572,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

