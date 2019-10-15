Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 401,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,188. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,968,000 after buying an additional 2,605,967 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,367,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,254,000 after buying an additional 896,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $13,924,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.