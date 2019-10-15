Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.60. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 20,003 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GARS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,895,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

