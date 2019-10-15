Gas (GAS) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Gas has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00015912 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns and Binance. During the last week, Gas has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00219661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01038435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinnest, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Bitinka, OKEx, Kucoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

