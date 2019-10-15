Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 167,764 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167,764 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,096,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

