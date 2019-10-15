Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73,077 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73,077 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

